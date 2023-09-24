Why India Needs Transshipment Ports — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee

Vinayak Chatterjee: Yes. A regular port, first of all, has a larger swath of cargo that it handles as I explained before, bulk, liquid and containers. So, a pure container transshipment is first of all focused only on containers. Second, it is in a location, most locations of transshipment don't have a natural hinterland cargo. For example, in our Ahmedabad location, which by the way, is a very good decision, which we will come to later. The location identification is a very good decision, but it is clear that Ahmedabad doesn't have a natural hinterland and it is not like eastern India, where huge amount of coal is being transported or imported or huge amount of iron ore is being exported. Ahmedabad doesn't have a hinterland.

So effectively, the operations of the port are about receiving a ship, unloading a few containers from that ship that are required to go to a particular destination and hopefully a few containers ... that come from some other ship, loaded on to a new ship to send onward. So it is just a question of loading and reloading from one ship to the other. And the industry experts tell me that the cost of a fee charged for a transshipment of a container is about 30% the regular cost of it loading or unloading in a port and then sent for onward dispatch, etc., because there, there are many other issues also, of customs, and various other things. But transshipment is, for example, you walking in Dubai from terminal A to terminal B—from gate 40 to gate 56. That is transshippment. So, it earns about 30% of the regular container. And the volumes that we are looking forward to, in the first decade or more in the Andamans, the addressable market is about 3 million TEUs. A TEU is a 20-foot equivalent unit, which is basically a 20-foot container because there are 40-feet containers also. So, normally the industry operates by defining the market as a 20-foot equivalent unit. Of the addressable market of about 3 million TEUs, obviously you are not going to get 100%. There will be containers continuing to go to, you know, to Singapore to Klang and to Colombo. So, the volumes are not sufficient for the scale of development that the government of India envisages and that is the issue.