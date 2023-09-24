Why India Needs Transshipment Ports — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee
Vinayak Chatterjee's Infravisioning video series analyses and explains developments in India’s infrastructure sector to the BQ Prime audience.
India has a 7,500-km coastline and 200 ports. While major ports are owned by the government, some are operated by the private sector, and a host of smaller ports dot the Indian coastline.
However, it is paradoxical that India doesn't have its own transshipment terminal and we are using those of our neighbours, said Vinayak Chatterjee.
According to him, India needs to have a vision larger than just a container transshipment terminal, as we are in the middle of a very important east-west trade route, and also because of geopolitical interest in the region.
To make the transshipment terminal viable, Chatterjee suggested a three-stage financial plan that will reduce the capex of the bid winner.
He also talked about the trade-offs that will be involved while developing an eco-sensitive region like the Great Nicobar islands.
Edited excerpts from the interview:
What is a transshipment port ?
Vinayak Chatterjee: Transshipment fundamentally means that when you are transferring goods from point A to point B, often a direct shipping line is absent. Just think of yourself as a passenger when you take an Emirates flight. You go to Dubai and then you catch another flight to somewhere else. You are effectively, as a passenger trans-shipping from Dubai airport, which is a hub, or Singapore. Now, similarly in shipping parlance, there are often difficulties in getting a container terminal from point A to point B. So, what you have is an intermediate point where the container changes ships. If I put it simply, the jargon for that is transshipment.
Now, when you talk of maritime cargo there are three types of cargo. There are containers. There is bulk, like coal and iron ore and minerals. And there is liquid like petroleum and other fuel. Now, specifically today, we are talking about India's resolve to have a container transshipment terminal, not a cargo transshipment terminal. We are not talking about liquid, we are not talking about bulk. We are talking about an international-sized quality container transshipment terminal in the Andamans.
How many such transshipment ports exist right now? What type of ports are used by India?
Vinayak Chatterjee: See, broadly, we are using a few ports surrounding India for transshipment. So effectively it means that we don't have a port large enough for a large vessel. Today, large vessels like Panamax or others carry sometimes over 15,000 containers. So you need to come to a port, which has that much volume to make the shipping line operations profitable to load and unload. So, basically, the containers also get agglomerated. So, it is a dual function...
On the western side, India largely uses Dubai. On the eastern side, effectively we use Colombo, Port Klang in Malaysia and Singapore. These are the normally used hubs but remember that not all the transshipment is in the region. For example, a ship carrying cargo from the western coast in Mumbai could actually go straight up to Rotterdam, via the Suez Canal, etc, and transship there in case it requires to go to an American port. So, not all transshipment happens from Dubai, Colombo, Klang and Singapore. There are other stations where transshipment happens, but these four broadly take up the bulk of Indian transshipment.
What is the Andaman proposal? Why is it so significant for India to have its own transshipment port?
Vinayak Chatterjee: Let us step back a little and talk about an India, which is on its way to becoming the third-largest economic power in the world.
Surprisingly, it is also a nation that has 7,500-km coastline and 200 ports, consisting of major ports owned by the government of India, major ports operated by the private sector and a host of smaller ports dotting the Indian coastline.
With this, shall we say volume of economic power, it has been rather paradoxical that India doesn't have its own transshipment terminal and we are using the transshipment terminal of neighbours. It is just like in aviation, there is much talk about Delhi emerging as a hub. A hub is nothing but a transshipment centre.
So, while Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport and others like Mumbai are gradually emerging as aviation hubs, where passengers come in from one airline and move to the other, it is about time, in fact, it is past the due date when India requires to own world-class transshipment centre. It has been discussed for over two decades, but we finally see the government, shall we say, enthusiastically moving to locate such a terminal very appropriately in the Andamans.
What is the cost involved in setting something like this up? In one of your articles, you wrote that once it has been set up, it is not something that earns a lot of money. It is not like a regular port from that perspective.
Vinayak Chatterjee: Yes. A regular port, first of all, has a larger swath of cargo that it handles as I explained before, bulk, liquid and containers. So, a pure container transshipment is first of all focused only on containers. Second, it is in a location, most locations of transshipment don't have a natural hinterland cargo. For example, in our Ahmedabad location, which by the way, is a very good decision, which we will come to later. The location identification is a very good decision, but it is clear that Ahmedabad doesn't have a natural hinterland and it is not like eastern India, where huge amount of coal is being transported or imported or huge amount of iron ore is being exported. Ahmedabad doesn't have a hinterland.
So effectively, the operations of the port are about receiving a ship, unloading a few containers from that ship that are required to go to a particular destination and hopefully a few containers ... that come from some other ship, loaded on to a new ship to send onward. So it is just a question of loading and reloading from one ship to the other. And the industry experts tell me that the cost of a fee charged for a transshipment of a container is about 30% the regular cost of it loading or unloading in a port and then sent for onward dispatch, etc., because there, there are many other issues also, of customs, and various other things. But transshipment is, for example, you walking in Dubai from terminal A to terminal B—from gate 40 to gate 56. That is transshippment. So, it earns about 30% of the regular container. And the volumes that we are looking forward to, in the first decade or more in the Andamans, the addressable market is about 3 million TEUs. A TEU is a 20-foot equivalent unit, which is basically a 20-foot container because there are 40-feet containers also. So, normally the industry operates by defining the market as a 20-foot equivalent unit. Of the addressable market of about 3 million TEUs, obviously you are not going to get 100%. There will be containers continuing to go to, you know, to Singapore to Klang and to Colombo. So, the volumes are not sufficient for the scale of development that the government of India envisages and that is the issue.
How do you fix that? How do you make it viable?
Vinayak Chatterjee: So, I have done some thinking on the subject myself and spoken to experts to figure out the viability, etc. So, what I actually feel is that the transshipment terminal at Ahmedabad from India's own needs, needs to be done.
It needs to have a vision larger than just a container transshipment terminal for the simple reason that we are very much in the middle of a very important east-west trade route. That is point number one. Point number two is that there are geopolitical interests in this region of the world, there are superpowers with their navies, etc., playing around. And finally, it cannot remain a transshipment port forever in its life. We also have to see the development of Andamans in a rather larger perspective.
And therefore, a way to conceive this is to actually see the transshipment terminal as the sea of a bustling port city in Galathea Bay, which is in the Great Nicobar Islands, and gradually have a master plan that contains within itself everything, obviously to support a transshipment terminal. It will require a housing colony, a renewable power plant, roads, some degree of social and recreational infrastructure, and an airport. All these are required, but the vision is a little larger, to see if it can also become a busting port city with equal weightages to transshipment, commerce, as well as a certain degree of social habitation. You can have a huge number of tourist resorts, housing, and the whole area developed.
And for this purpose, I suggest a three-stage financial plan. I will keep it short. First, the port—the transshipment and allied stuff—is expected to take about Rs 20,000 crore. That is clearly unviable. You have to reduce the capital expenditure of whoever is the private sector winner. So, a 40% viability gap fund that clearly gives Rs 8,000 crore capital grant upfront. That leaves Rs 14,000 crore as the capex budget over the years for the terminal operator to spend. Secondly, the government can take on many of the activities through public expenditure which cannot earn revenue. Things like dredging ... roads, stuff like that the government can do for the larger good of that area of Andamans, because we owe it to them.
Finally, there is what I would call the embedded profits over the years in development rights. The person who wins the terminal should be given an opportunity to get a return on his capital by ancillary activities, of resorts, casinos, cruise terminals, etc. So, it is a three-stage approach.
There are still some thorny issues concerning the aboriginal population of those regions, and they are protected tribes. Also, according to your article, this would require deforestation, and these are again, protected ecologies. Are we likely to face headwinds from those issues?
Vinayak Chatterjee: We have already faced headwinds. You know, there are many nature and conservation organisations that have voiced their concerns over what they call the disturbance to a eco-sensitive region. You know, there is endangered fauna, there is the felling of 8,00,000 trees, and there are some very protected tribal communities there, like the Shompen tribe and the Nicobarese. So, it is a fragile ecosystem, both in terms of humans, as well as flora, and fauna. Now, this is a classic debate between development and conservation. And we have seen it play out across the country and it is bound to happen for any major infra project. Therefore, the intelligent thing is to make intelligent trade-offs and suggest ameliorating conditions. So what has happened is, the government has taken cognisance of these concerns, their legitimate concerns and a special committee has been appointed by the green tribunal to review the total conditionalities of the green approval. And they, have actually given in-principle approval, but it comes with a whole lot of conditionalities which talk about addressing the concerns in as sensitive and humane away as possible to protect the environment and yet get some crucial infra development going in that part of the Bay of Bengal, which is equally important. So, it is the classic debate between development and the ecosystem.
Vinayak Chatterjee is founder and managing trustee, The Infravision Foundation; and chairman, CII Mission On Infra, Trade & Investment.
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.