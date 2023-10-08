Why India Needs A Storage Solution For Renewables — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee
India aims to generate 500 GW renewable energy by 2030 and needs a feasible storage solution, says Vinayak Chatterjee.
Vinayak Chatterjee's Infravisioning video series analyses and explains developments in India’s infrastructure sector to the BQ Prime audience.
As India explores various renewable energy generation methods like solar, wind, green hydrogen, we need to store it too.
Otherwise, the large amount of capex that has gone into harnessing and converting the renewable energy to electricity, will go waste, says Vinayak Chatterjee.
And, if India is targeting at generating about 500 GW renewable energy by 2030, as announced at various fora, including the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference, we need enough capacity to store it.
Chatterjee discusses the various methods of power generation and storage. Among them is the concrete block drop method of generating electricity. This technology is being intensively explored for commercial exploitation and with some fine-tuning may be put to use soon.
Edited Excerpts From The Interview:
Can concrete blocks potentially be used to generate electricity? How will it work, Vinayak?
Vinayak Chatterjee: For the benefit of viewers, let me step back a minute to just set the context of energy storage. Basically, we are talking about renewable energy storage and as all of you know, at peak production time, let us say midday, when the sun is shining, the wind is blowing, not all the energy can be used, there is a surplus of renewable generation. So, the energy needs to be stored. Otherwise, it is just wasted, which is really disappointing because a large amount of capex has gone in to harness those energies and convert it into electricity. So, we definitely need a way to store renewable energy.
Now, the context also says that according to the India visioning documents that we have announced at the COP26 (the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference) and other fora, India is targeting about 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. Now, the CEA also reckons that we need a matching renewable storage capacity of 60 GW. So, 60 upon 500 is 12%. We require 12% of matching renewable storage capacity and we require 60 GW by 2030. The visibility currently is a little less than 30 megawatts. So, there is a long way to go before we are able to actually have the required amount of storage capacity.
But coming back to the question you raised, what are the methods of storing, and I will come back to concrete blocks later.
What are the methods of storing? Obviously, the most well-known method is batteries. You have an inverter at home, you store electricity in a battery and when the lights go off, the inverter comes on because of battery storage. So, battery storage is known to everybody. Then is the interesting phenomenon of pumped hydro storage, where renewable energy is used to pump water up and when the water comes down, it runs the turbine and electricity is produced as and when required. So, PHS is method number two.
Method number three is green hydrogen. After all, you use renewable energy to separate the oxygen and hydrogen. And, you store the hydrogen separately and it is called green hydrogen. And, in some senses, that stored hydrogen is nothing but stored renewable energy.
The fourth is the concrete block drop. Now, this is a new one. And it is, as of now, a technology that is being intensively explored for commercial exploitation. From speaking to a few people, who have had the benefit of a presentation by the companies that installed such sites, there is still some way to go because it requires massive civil structures. But very simple. If you can pull water up by using renewable energy and a pump, surely you can move a concrete block by a crane or a crane system up to a height and when that concrete block is released or a stream of concrete blocks is released, then their motion converts into you know, running a dynamo (… that releases electricity).
Vinayak, the conversion of electricity through the CBD method is 85%, which is comparable with lithium-ion batteries. Is there proof of concept? Is this something that can be employed?
Vinayak Chatterjee: The short answer to your question is, yes. There are a few companies, which are aggressively advocating the use of this technology. The real issue is, that people who will then invest in it—the developers of power plants, etc.—are still working out the total costing. Because, in pumped hydro, you are required to buy land. Basically, you create a pond, and the water is stored in that reservoir. In the case of concrete blocks, you require very strong, very large civil structures. So, the comparative cost between the two is still an open question. But yes, this technology I think, with some fine-tuning, will soon be available.
On a lighter note, a friend and I were discussing that one of the demographic dividends for India, since we have such a large population is that if you can have a slide, like a water slide, and instead of concrete blocks, have a stream of human beings sliding down. You could theoretically use it to store energy. Instead of lifting a concrete block, like a ski ropeway, I will lift you up with an escalator and you slide down. A stream of human beings sliding down is probably easier to handle than a block of concrete. Now, I will leave the thought just in case you or your colleagues at BQ Prime wish to explore the subject.
That is certainly something to consider. Moving on, Vinayak the way the grid has now been tweaked and is being used is that renewable energy has the first right. Whenever it is produced, it is used in the grid. So, to a certain extent that requirement for storage is mitigated. Is it not?
Vinayak Chatterjee: It is. That is why the ratio is 60 to 500. See, according to CEA's predictions, by 2030, a generation capacity of 500 GW requires storage backup of 60 GW. So, they have done the math. And that answers your question—that 12% felt to be the appropriate amount of time, when actually there is surplus production because everybody's producing at that time. And, coal thermal power plants are not usually backed down, because it is difficult to shut down a boiler and then restart it again. You can do it much easier with gas. So please remember that coal thermal plants are operating, but then they back down to a lower PLF (plant load factor) and renewable takes over. Having said it, you can't back down to a PLF less than 40-45% because then it becomes dysfunctional. So, even when a thermal power plant is working at 40% or 45%, there could be an excess supply of renewable energy, which needs storage.
So, what we haven't discussed is, technically another form of storage which I will call negative storage, which is time-of-day pricing. Now, if I can shift a lot of load that is running factories, homes, washing machines, or ACs, etc., and move them to the sunshine hours, then obviously the pressure on having storage goes down somewhat. So, in some senses, time of day is also a kind of storage solution.
Vinayak Chatterjee is founder and managing trustee, The Infravision Foundation; and chairman, CII Mission On Infra, Trade & Investment.
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.