Why India Needs A Storage Solution For Renewables — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee

Vinayak Chatterjee: For the benefit of viewers, let me step back a minute to just set the context of energy storage. Basically, we are talking about renewable energy storage and as all of you know, at peak production time, let us say midday, when the sun is shining, the wind is blowing, not all the energy can be used, there is a surplus of renewable generation. So, the energy needs to be stored. Otherwise, it is just wasted, which is really disappointing because a large amount of capex has gone in to harness those energies and convert it into electricity. So, we definitely need a way to store renewable energy.

Now, the context also says that according to the India visioning documents that we have announced at the COP26 (the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference) and other fora, India is targeting about 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. Now, the CEA also reckons that we need a matching renewable storage capacity of 60 GW. So, 60 upon 500 is 12%. We require 12% of matching renewable storage capacity and we require 60 GW by 2030. The visibility currently is a little less than 30 megawatts. So, there is a long way to go before we are able to actually have the required amount of storage capacity.

But coming back to the question you raised, what are the methods of storing, and I will come back to concrete blocks later.

What are the methods of storing? Obviously, the most well-known method is batteries. You have an inverter at home, you store electricity in a battery and when the lights go off, the inverter comes on because of battery storage. So, battery storage is known to everybody. Then is the interesting phenomenon of pumped hydro storage, where renewable energy is used to pump water up and when the water comes down, it runs the turbine and electricity is produced as and when required. So, PHS is method number two.

Method number three is green hydrogen. After all, you use renewable energy to separate the oxygen and hydrogen. And, you store the hydrogen separately and it is called green hydrogen. And, in some senses, that stored hydrogen is nothing but stored renewable energy.

The fourth is the concrete block drop. Now, this is a new one. And it is, as of now, a technology that is being intensively explored for commercial exploitation. From speaking to a few people, who have had the benefit of a presentation by the companies that installed such sites, there is still some way to go because it requires massive civil structures. But very simple. If you can pull water up by using renewable energy and a pump, surely you can move a concrete block by a crane or a crane system up to a height and when that concrete block is released or a stream of concrete blocks is released, then their motion converts into you know, running a dynamo (… that releases electricity).