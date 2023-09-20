Why India-Middle East-Europe Corridor Is A Game Changer — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee

Vinayak Chatterjee: Look, I think the trick in the whole thing, if not the quantum of investment which I still have to figure out what it will take for the overland connections, the complete link from Dubai to Haifa Port overland, to Saudi Arabia, etc., and from the port in Greece to Hamburg, that portion I don't think requires great infra because Europe already has great networks of inland waterways, ports and rail—the ports are already in existence.

So, what looks like to be a major investment is what I would look at as the rail link from Dubai to Haifa Port, running across the Arabian Peninsula, right from Dubai, UAE, through Saudi Arabia into Haifa Port. That seems to be the biggest chunk of infra, but the softer aspect is honestly the multi-modalism involved. I think the softer dimensions of being able to transport cargo in a seamless manner with minimum paperwork, minimum customs checks, minimum delays in shifting from one to the other.

To me the softer aspects are more important in terms of each of the countries contributing to getting that process right. The hardware to my mind is easier delivered than the software of traversing almost 15 countries, the link today travels around 15 countries. So, at each point, border checkpoints, trans-shipment, loading, unloading, in fact is to my mind the critical issue but it is being done as best as possible and by the way, there are already critics who are coming out, who are critically examining this whole concept and one of the points that is being mentioned here is that there are too many points of trans-shipment.

For example, a container from Mumbai will get loaded in Mumbai, and unloaded in Dubai from a ship, then loaded onto a rail from Dubai for Haifa Port, will be loaded onto the rail, then from Haifa Port in Israel, to Greece, maybe ship again, then from Greece to Hamburg will be road or rail. So, there are almost five-six points of multi-modalism, of shifting from one mode of transport to the other and the critics are already saying you load a container on a ship in Mumbai and it goes to Hamburg and then it goes to the Suez Canal. So, what's the big deal, we have to address these issues.