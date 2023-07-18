Why Gujarat's PSUs May Struggle To Spend On Capex

The Gujarat government's new dividend policy may starve state government-owned companies of free capital to spend on expansion plans.

Among public sector units in the state, companies including Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd., Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. Ltd. and Gujarat Gas Ltd. may not be left with enough capex capital as they will have to share a higher proportion of their profits as dividend.

In April, the Gujarat government introduced a policy to govern the financial management and capital allocation practices of its state public sector undertakings. That includes norms for minimum dividend declaration, conditions for issuing bonus shares, buybacks and stock splits. It closely aligns with the central government's 2016 dividend mandate for central public sector enterprises.

The state PSUs have traditionally followed a conservative approach to financial management. But the new policy will serve as a guide for their capital restructuring plans to realise the potential for market capitalisation, net worth and investor returns, according to the policy document.