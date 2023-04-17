Why BofA Securities Prefers Bonds Over Equities In Current Market

The 2024 financial year will be a year of consolidation where the Nifty is estimated to move in the range of 16,000 to 18,000 and a certain degree of underperformance may be seen in emerging and fixed income markets, according to Amish Shah of BofA Securities India Ltd.

"If you are an incremental investor, you are better off with bonds than equities to procure compelling returns," the head of India equity strategy at BoFA told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

Shah cited the "worsening" macro conditions and "lofty" earnings expectations as the reasons for a substantial downside.

The current consensus points to a 18% earnings growth for the 2023 fiscal and 14% for the current fiscal, making it a cumulative growth expectation of 33% in two years.

But Shah only projects a cumulative growth of 17% in two years, which is almost half of the projected number. "Earnings growth will get halved or reduced significantly, which means valuations that seem to be reasonable at present will start to look rich later."