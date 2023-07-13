Why BNP Paribas' Portfolio Skewed Towards Growth Focused Sector And Indian Stocks
It is difficult to find a mix of growth and earnings momentum along with a stable currency, according to Manishi Raychaudhuri.
BNP Paribas' Asian ex-Japan model portfolio is skewed towards growth-focused sectors and Indian stocks, according to its Asia-Pacific equity strategist, Manishi Raychaudhuri.
The portfolio consists of sectors such as consumer discretionary, including automobiles, particularly four-wheelers; healthcare, including pharmaceuticals and diagnostics; private sector banks; and insurance, he said.
BNP Paribas has also added the technology, media, and telecom sectors to its portfolio, which is a non-consensus call. "After the severe underperformance of the past one year, the new orders that we are seeing for the frontline companies could eventually stand this sector in good stead," Raychaudhuri said. These orders, the equity strategist said, could start showing up in numbers, possibly late this year or early next year.
BNP Paribas has a bottom-up stock pricing strategy, according to Raychaudhuri.
India is one of the beneficiaries of moderation in commodity prices, both at micro and macro levels, said Raychaudhuri. Commodity price deflation has a positive impact on margins with a time lag that may be visible to investors in the last quarter of this year, he said.
Commodity consumer sectors in general will benefit from this phenomenon, said Raychaudhuri.
"The kind of stocks we have in the India-side of Asia ex-Japan model portfolio are mostly the frontline stocks where the valuation could be an issue," said Raychaudhuri.
The flows from foreign institutional investors are because they are enthused by the momentum in the domestic economy and the stability of the Indian currency, he said. However, Raychaudhuri urges investors to be mindful of flows from foreign investors given the premium valuation of Indian stocks, as there are alternative investments emerging in the same sector in different markets.
But then again, the stocks that have been generating excess returns on equity, excess cost of capital, and free cash flows—stocks of companies with pricing power and able to withstand competition and input cost pressure—will continue to trade at a premium valuation, and there is no alternative, the equity strategist said.
"There exists a real good quality of stocks in India, and foreign investors, while feeling uncomfortable about the premium valuations in India, are beginning to understand that," he said.
Indian stocks have always been expensive and are at a premium compared to the rest of Asia, he said. There are some medium- and long-term advantages that foreign investors have started appreciating [about Indian stocks], Raychaudhuri said.
Investors used to look at India as a consumption growth story, but it has now started to transform itself into an investment growth story, according to Raychaudhuri. The government's capital expenditure push is having a multiplier effect on private capex, he said. "We have seen supply-side measures, particularly PLI schemes, having a positive impact on certain sectors, such as smartphone manufacturing, among others."
Additionally, currency stability due to skyrocketing service exports and India's imports of cheap oil becomes a 'heady concoction' for institutional investors as it is difficult to find a mix of growth and earnings momentum along with a stable currency, he said.
