Why BNP Paribas' Portfolio Skewed Towards Growth Focused Sector And Indian Stocks

BNP Paribas' Asian ex-Japan model portfolio is skewed towards growth-focused sectors and Indian stocks, according to its Asia-Pacific equity strategist, Manishi Raychaudhuri.

The portfolio consists of sectors such as consumer discretionary, including automobiles, particularly four-wheelers; healthcare, including pharmaceuticals and diagnostics; private sector banks; and insurance, he said.

BNP Paribas has also added the technology, media, and telecom sectors to its portfolio, which is a non-consensus call. "After the severe underperformance of the past one year, the new orders that we are seeing for the frontline companies could eventually stand this sector in good stead," Raychaudhuri said. These orders, the equity strategist said, could start showing up in numbers, possibly late this year or early next year.

BNP Paribas has a bottom-up stock pricing strategy, according to Raychaudhuri.