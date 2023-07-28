Here's Why BPCL May Face Earnings Pressure In Second-Half

Bharat Petroleum Corp.'s profit and marketing margin may narrow in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, according to brokerages.

That is because of a declining discount on Russian crude oil, the expectation of a tighter global oil market, and reversals in supernormal marketing margin, the brokerages said.

The state-run oil company reported a net profit of Rs 10,644.30 crore in the June quarter, compared to a net loss of Rs 6,147.94 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing. The earnings in the first quarter were 55% higher than the net profit of Rs 6,870.47 crore in the preceding January-March quarter.