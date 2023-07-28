BQPrimeMarketsHere's Why BPCL May Face Earnings Pressure In Second-Half
Here's Why BPCL May Face Earnings Pressure In Second-Half

Lowering of Russian oil discount, tighter global oil market and reversal in supernormal marketing margin to impact profit

28 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bharat Petroleum Corp fuel station (Source: company website)</p></div>
Bharat Petroleum Corp fuel station (Source: company website)

Bharat Petroleum Corp.'s profit and marketing margin may narrow in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, according to brokerages.

That is because of a declining discount on Russian crude oil, the expectation of a tighter global oil market, and reversals in supernormal marketing margin, the brokerages said.

The state-run oil company reported a net profit of Rs 10,644.30 crore in the June quarter, compared to a net loss of Rs 6,147.94 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing. The earnings in the first quarter were 55% higher than the net profit of Rs 6,870.47 crore in the preceding January-March quarter.

Here's What Brokerage Have To Say

Jefferies

  • Downgrades to a 'hold' rating and cuts the price target to Rs 425 from Rs 455 earlier.

  • Assigns a 5.5-time EV/Ebitda multiple.

  • Predicts a weak earnings momentum outlook due to a rise in crude prices and a lower marketing margin.

  • Ebitda growth was 25% ahead of estimates.

  • Profit before tax was 31% ahead of estimates.

  • The decline in Russian crude discount from a $12–13 range in Q1 to a $3–4 range in the second quarter will impact refining profitability and offset margin recovery.

  • Marketing margin narrowing to Rs 4–8 per litre have resulted in a margin decline.

  • Capex guidance of $17.5–18.5 over the next five fiscals will bring annual capex run-rate to 3 times, resulting in higher net debt from FY25 onwards, dragging stock performance down.

  • Rights issue for capital allocation in energy transition and net carbon zero projects due to yield lower returns compared to core refining and marketing businesses.

Nomura

  • Maintains a 'buy' rating and revises the price target upward to Rs 455 from a previous Rs 435.

  • FY24 Ebitda forecast was raised by 81% due to robust Q1 performance.

  • A 63% QoQ net-income growth to Rs 10,600 crore was well above brokerage estimates.

  • The company realised a normalised marketing margin of Rs 11,051 per tonne on the back of a sharp recovery in blended auto-fuel marketing margin, which was 8% above estimated.

  • Brokerage views a healthy outlook for the refining segment due to anticipated China demand and a favourable global supply-demand scenario.

  • Oil prices are set to rise and remain elevated over the coming months due to a rise in global oil demand and elusive incremental supply.

  • A decline in marketing margin will impact segments over the second half of FY24.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum were trading 1.16% lower at Rs 374.85 apiece compared to a 0.32% decline in the Nifty 50 as of 12 p.m. The stock hit an intraday low of 1.61% in trade.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.6 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 46.26, indicating that the stock is neither overbought, nor oversold.

Out of the 35 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, eight recommend a 'hold', and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 15.4%.

