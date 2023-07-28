Here's Why BPCL May Face Earnings Pressure In Second-Half
Lowering of Russian oil discount, tighter global oil market and reversal in supernormal marketing margin to impact profit
Bharat Petroleum Corp.'s profit and marketing margin may narrow in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, according to brokerages.
That is because of a declining discount on Russian crude oil, the expectation of a tighter global oil market, and reversals in supernormal marketing margin, the brokerages said.
The state-run oil company reported a net profit of Rs 10,644.30 crore in the June quarter, compared to a net loss of Rs 6,147.94 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing. The earnings in the first quarter were 55% higher than the net profit of Rs 6,870.47 crore in the preceding January-March quarter.
Here's What Brokerage Have To Say
Jefferies
Downgrades to a 'hold' rating and cuts the price target to Rs 425 from Rs 455 earlier.
Assigns a 5.5-time EV/Ebitda multiple.
Predicts a weak earnings momentum outlook due to a rise in crude prices and a lower marketing margin.
Ebitda growth was 25% ahead of estimates.
Profit before tax was 31% ahead of estimates.
The decline in Russian crude discount from a $12–13 range in Q1 to a $3–4 range in the second quarter will impact refining profitability and offset margin recovery.
Marketing margin narrowing to Rs 4–8 per litre have resulted in a margin decline.
Capex guidance of $17.5–18.5 over the next five fiscals will bring annual capex run-rate to 3 times, resulting in higher net debt from FY25 onwards, dragging stock performance down.
Rights issue for capital allocation in energy transition and net carbon zero projects due to yield lower returns compared to core refining and marketing businesses.
Nomura
Maintains a 'buy' rating and revises the price target upward to Rs 455 from a previous Rs 435.
FY24 Ebitda forecast was raised by 81% due to robust Q1 performance.
A 63% QoQ net-income growth to Rs 10,600 crore was well above brokerage estimates.
The company realised a normalised marketing margin of Rs 11,051 per tonne on the back of a sharp recovery in blended auto-fuel marketing margin, which was 8% above estimated.
Brokerage views a healthy outlook for the refining segment due to anticipated China demand and a favourable global supply-demand scenario.
Oil prices are set to rise and remain elevated over the coming months due to a rise in global oil demand and elusive incremental supply.
A decline in marketing margin will impact segments over the second half of FY24.
Shares of Bharat Petroleum were trading 1.16% lower at Rs 374.85 apiece compared to a 0.32% decline in the Nifty 50 as of 12 p.m. The stock hit an intraday low of 1.61% in trade.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.6 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 46.26, indicating that the stock is neither overbought, nor oversold.
Out of the 35 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, eight recommend a 'hold', and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 15.4%.