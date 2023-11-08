Why Bajaj Finance Valuations Are Likely To Rebound After Fundraise

Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s stock may recoup erosion in valuation after the planned fundraise by the consumer-focused non-bank lender.

The board of the lender for appliances-to-homes approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore—Rs 8,800 crore through a qualified institutional placement of shares and Rs 1,200 crore via a preferential issue.

The fundraise will increase the company's book value by an equivalent amount to Rs 70,000 crore. That will bring down the price-to-book ratio—a measure of valuation for financial services companies—from 7.6 times to 6.7 times.