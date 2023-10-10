Why Adani Ports Is A Buying Opportunity After Israel-Hamas War — CLSA Explains

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s selloff over threat of disruption at Haifa port amid the ongoing war between Israel and militant group Hamas makes it an even better opportunity to buy the stock, according to CLSA.

The war could potentially hurt the company's newly acquired Haifa port in Israel, the research firm said. The stock tumbled 5% intraday on Monday after the war broke out over the weekend. To be sure, the stock recovered some of the losses on Tuesday.

A 5% fall for a port that contributes 1.3% under the sum-of-the-parts valuation presents a buying opportunity for "this strategic asset, with long duration concessions", CLSA said in an Oct. 10 note. It accounted for 3% of Adani Port's volumes in the first half of fiscal 2024.

Haifa is located in the North of Israel as compared to the Gaza strip, which is in the South. So, CLSA expects minimal disruptions.

Adani Ports acquired the Haifa Port as a part of the country's privatisation efforts in a 70:30 joint venture with Gadot Group. The acquisition took place at a transaction value of $1.13 billion and an enterprise value of $530 million.

The deal structuring offers a significant value accretion opportunity for Adani Ports shareholders, given the concession period of 32 years, according to CLSA.

It is a also key component in the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor launched during G20 summit held in India. Thus it is strategic port, offering innovative multi-modal network backed by the U.S. and the EU, according to CLSA.

Adani Ports trades at a discount to Container Corp. and its EV-Ebitda multiple is trading below its average of 13.5 times, according to CLSA. The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 878 apiece, presenting a potential upside of 11% to Oct. 9 closing price.