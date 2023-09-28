Why A Current Account Surplus Is Undesirable For An Economy Like India

Even though India has sporadically posted a current account surplus in the recent past, the murmurs of a sustained surplus are doing the rounds. Nevertheless, it is not a favourable prospect for India in order to stay on its economic growth trajectory.

There is a lopsided view among economists on whether the country can attain current account neutrality or, for that matter, a current account surplus in the coming months. But there is a commonality in all these views: commodity prices.

With crude oil prices inching towards $100 per barrel, "any talk of neutrality goes away", according to Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays. On Thursday, Brent crude prices crossed $97 a barrel.

In the June quarter, India’s current account deficit stood at $9.2 billion, or 1.1% of GDP, on account of a higher trade deficit, coupled with a lower surplus in net services and a decline in private transfer receipts. This was lower than 2.1% reported in the same quarter last year but higher than 0.2% of GDP reported in the January-March quarter.

"It was in the lows of near 1% of GDP and was comfortably funded by robust capital flows," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. Arora expects higher crude oil prices, a rise in core imports, and a further slowdown in service exports will widen the deficit in the coming quarter.

"All of this will imply the 2Q CAD/GDP ratio could be more than double that of 1QFY24, ranging from 2.4 to 2.6%," she said.

In the preceding quarter, it stood at $1.3 billion. To put it in context, the prices of crude oil—India's largest imported commodity—were around $75–80 per barrel.

The last time it recorded a surplus was in the first quarter of FY22, at $6.5 billion, or 0.9% of GDP. In the last decade, India has posted a current account surplus only three times. The rarity of this phenomenon comes from the fact that India's imports generally outstrip its exports to the rest of the world.