White Oak Capital's Prashant Khemka On Investing At All-Time Highs | Alpha Moguls

Is the construct of the portfolio currently geared more towards high growth opportunities, even if they might be priced at a premium to your own framework, or are you very, very conscious of the average multiple of the portfolio, even if it means that you are settling for slightly lower growth?

Prashant Khemka: First, I would just like to comment on what you just said Niraj. It is not that the macro is unpredictable, but it is the implications of the macro on the market, which are completely unpredictable. Right now, it may be predictable to a certain degree, what the Fed is going to do. They orchestrated it so well. It also maybe predictable to some degree as to what the U.S. and the global economy would do, what the Indian economy would do.

What are the implications of those macro outcomes on the market? Are they any different than what the markets have already priced in? These are what are unpredictable. Now, coming to your point on growth, which is valuable only as an element in the value equation. So, if after factoring in a certain projected growth, if you don't see any material upside in a company, then you are better off not investing, and staying on the sidelines. And we have so many companies in the market which are among the fastest growing companies, but our team has not invested in them. Some of them have turned out to be prudent not to invest, even despite their valuations, they have continued to sustain and go higher. Valuation is of crucial importance, whether you are looking at companies, which are in the hyper growth phase, or high growth phase, or moderate growth phase.

Our team looks for opportunities in those segments of the market, where, first and foremost there is a strong business model. Growth in and itself is of no use unless it is accompanied by superior returns on incremental capital. In fact, a company that is growing very rapidly but not generating and not expected to generate costs of capital is going to lose money at an accelerated pace. A lot of wireless and technical companies did that at the turn of the century globally, and in India afterwards.

So, first and foremost, superior returns and incremental capital and then companies that are growing faster with superior returns on incremental capital. They are growing faster because they are gaining market share on the back of strong management execution. When such companies are available with good governance, adequate governance, all these are the attributes that we look for. And then, finally or alongside, we also look for something that is attractively valued. Otherwise, it would just be a great business and for which we can you know, stay on the sidelines till we get the right opportunities.