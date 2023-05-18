Whirlpool Q4 Result Review: Shares Rebound As Analysts Bet On Revenue Pickup

Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd. rebounded after some analysts said the company's revenue would improve once the industry stabilises. The stock had opened lower after the company's fourth-quarter net profit and revenue declined.

The net profit fell 30.09% to Rs 55.6 crore in the January-March quarter, while the revenue declined 2.82% to Rs 1,565.23 crore, as per an exchange filing.

"Despite near-term demand headwinds, we continue to believe Whirlpool's strong parentage and the recent action of launching new products across the range, taking a calibrated price correction in refrigerators, and double-digit growth in Elica will bode well for the company going forward," Yes Securities (India) Ltd. said while maintaining a 'buy' rating on the stock.