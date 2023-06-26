Where US Stock Market Is Headed After Wild First Half: Five Charts

The S&P 500 has gained 13% this year, helping it recoup all of its plunge since the Fed kicked off its cycle of rate hikes in March 2022. The gauge is also up 22% from its Oct. 12 closing trough, leaving it above the threshold of what’s considered a bull market. That advance goes to show that while October can evoke fear on Wall Street because of past market crashes, the month is actually living up to its reputation as a “bear-market killer.”