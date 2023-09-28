Key Factors That Are Driving Crude Prices
The OPEC have kept production levels constant over months and haven't reversed the actions they were suppose to, says David Lenox.
Brent crude prices hit a 52-week high of $97.69 per barrel on Thursday. Crude prices have been on the rise for a while now. One of the key reasons that's causing tension in pricing from the supply side is OPEC, according to David Lenox.
The OPEC has kept production levels constant over the past few months and has not reversed the actions they were supposed to, said Lenox, resource analyst at Fat Prophets Pty.
From the demand side, the market expected the United States' gasoline demand to come off as the winter started to settle in. However, this hasn't happened yet. This also reflects in the drawdowns in inventory the U.S. has witnessed, which puts tension on the pricing mechanism of crude, said Lenox.
Demand
There has been demand improvement from China. Their small stimulatory programmes have been uplifting demand, and this pick-up is swinging into the price mechanism, he said. "If China had continued to labour as markets expected 4-5 months ago, then we wouldn't have seen a significant uptick in demand forecasts."
Unless someone was storing inventory somewhere else, the falling U.S. inventory is only a result of draws. This means that inventory drawdowns are happening because they are being used, Lenox said.
"The demand is there, and it is growing," he told BQ Prime.
Pricing
Brent crude prices will touch the $100 per barrel mark but not stay there, according to the analyst. He views a $90-95 per barrel range for U.S. West Texas Intermediate prices and a $93-97 per barrel range for Brent crude prices.
He highlighted how OPEC will not want to lose its pricing power. While three to four years ago, the United States enjoyed crude pricing power with a 13 million barrel oil output per day, it does not now. If pricing reaches $100 per barrel, the price will start introducing marginal control of the U.S. shale going into the pitcher, and one will see the country's shale coming back up, Lenox said. "The OPEC won't want that and will thus keep crude in the $90-100 per barrel price range."
The OPEC can very quickly, verbally, declare an increase in supply, and this will act as a key event, according to him. The OPEC can easily do this because of its mechanism, and this is the reason why Brent crude prices have seen a sustained and controlled rise in price.
One decision in terms of more production would send crude prices downward. China's stimulatory programmes and the U.S.'s inventory drawdowns are other factors one should watch out for, Lenox said.