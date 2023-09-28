Key Factors That Are Driving Crude Prices

Brent crude prices hit a 52-week high of $97.69 per barrel on Thursday. Crude prices have been on the rise for a while now. One of the key reasons that's causing tension in pricing from the supply side is OPEC, according to David Lenox.

The OPEC has kept production levels constant over the past few months and has not reversed the actions they were supposed to, said Lenox, resource analyst at Fat Prophets Pty.

From the demand side, the market expected the United States' gasoline demand to come off as the winter started to settle in. However, this hasn't happened yet. This also reflects in the drawdowns in inventory the U.S. has witnessed, which puts tension on the pricing mechanism of crude, said Lenox.