What's Next For Rail Vikas Nigam After Stellar Share Surge

A bunch of orders as part of India's infrastructure push in the last three months has sent shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. soaring 77% so far this year. The state-owned firm isn't done yet as it has guided for higher order inflow.

Yet, the stock is already trading at pricier valuations than its peers providing services to the Indian Railways. And India is headed into an election year when government contracts usually dry.

RVNL has been a key beneficiary of Indian Railways' National Rail Plan Vision 2030 to create capacity and increase share of the railways in freight to 45% from the current 27%. That has the potential to bring in more orders and therefore increase revenue for RVNL.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 0.25% on Monday, as compared with a 0.46% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock is not widely tracked by analysts.