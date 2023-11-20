What's Driving Vodafone Idea Stock Rally? It's Not Business Fundamentals

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. have doubled in the past six months even as its debt obligations have ballooned with no funding in sight. While the telecom operator's ability to continue as a going concern business at risk, the only thing driving its stock is hope.

The shares have gained 107% in the past six months and 24% in the past one month. That compares with Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s that has gained 17.27% in the last six months and has largely remained flat in the last 30 days.

The company stock performance almost disregards concerns about its total debt is more than Rs 2.12 lakh crore as of Sept. 30, and lack of support from U.K.-based promoter Vodafone Plc., which has no hope of salvaging its Indian joint venture. But optimism among largely retail and high-net-worth shareholders is driven by government ownership and hope of funding by existing investors, and a the tax refund that is likely to receive soon.

Vodafone Idea will be able to conclude discussions with equity investors in the October–December quarter, Akshaya Moondra, chief executive officer, said earlier. Based on this equity funding, the banks “will process the request for bank funding and process their internal approval”.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman at Aditya Birla Group, said at the 7th India Mobile Congress that Vodafone Idea will begin investing in rolling out the 5G network and promoting 4G in the "coming quarters". The company also announced in August that a promoter group has promised to infuse Rs 2,000 crore, if required.

While Vodafone Group owns 18.1%, the Aditya Birla Group holds 32.3% stake. The Indian government is the carrier's largest shareholder at 33% holding, which it picked after converting interest dues of Rs 16,133 crore, valuing the company at Rs 48,887 crore.