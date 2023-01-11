What's Driving Polarisation In Indian Stock Market

Sutton’s book was followed by a remarkable paper published in 1996 in the Harvard Business Review by Brian Arthur. Titled ‘Increasing returns and the new world of business’, Arthur highlighted that the conventional idea of diminishing returns to scale is being replaced by businesses that are generating increasing returns to scale. Increasing returns basically mean the tendency of returns (on the goods produced or the services provided) to keep increasing as output increases whereas diminishing returns imply the opposite. In Arthur’s words: “As the economy shifts steadily away from the brute force of things into the powers of mind, from resource-based bulk processing into knowledge-based design and reproduction, so it is shifting from a base of diminishing returns to one of increasing returns. A new economics—one very different from that in the textbooks—now applies, and nowhere is this more true than in high technology. Success will strongly favor those who understand this new way of thinking.”

Tying this idea to what Sutton had said in 1991, several management gurus then pointed out in the years that followed that the nature of goods that are produced has changed radically from being bulk-produced and process-driven to increasingly being technology driven and customised to a greater extent. This enables a positive feedback loop in the economy where one set of, say algorithms, once developed by someone can be applied to numerous other functions by tweaking them slightly at no extra cost, essentially making the idea of marginal cost of production (the cost to produce one additional unit) redundant. Therefore, once returns start accruing for such companies, they continue to grow over time at an increasing rate. Microsoft’s Windows operating system became the classic example of this sort of product.

Furthermore, as we entered the 21st century, another economic factor emerged to make the increasing returns to scale ever more dramatic—network effects. Network effect is a phenomenon where the utility of any product/service gets enhanced as the number of people using it rises. Simply put, higher the number of users, more efficient the product/service becomes, leading to more people using it and so on. A classic example of this is the Windows operating system by Microsoft. Because of the ease of use and sheer computational power of the operating system, a lot of people end up using it. Because they use it, the people who interact with them would also want to use it for seamless collaboration. This creates a positive feedback loop which feeds into itself and creates strong network effects that results in Windows being the most preferred operating system. In fact, the compatibility and interoperability of software with certain hardware, like the iOS with iPhones and MacOS with MacBooks for example, lead to this effect kicking in among customers, who after some initial training, need only adapt a little as the products update, further strengthening the positive feedback loop.