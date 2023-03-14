What to Watch in Money Markets for Signs of Systemic Bank Stress

One facility that is often said to carry a stigma is the Fed’s so-called discount window. Like the new backstop it offers term funding, but for a shorter period, providing dollars for up to 90 days. Unlike the new facility, the cash that borrowers have historically gotten is less than 100% of the collateral they put up. This so-called haircut is imposed by the Fed to insure itself against risk. As part of its most recent measures, the Fed has also eased terms on the window, although the reputational impact associated with it is likely to persist.