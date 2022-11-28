What To Watch as China’s Covid Turmoil Adds To Commodity Woes

Global food costs likely held steady or eased a little in November, even as they remain elevated historically. Supplies from fresh crops in the Northern Hemisphere, and the renewal of the Black Sea export deal, have capped prices for now. Wheat futures have tumbled this month, and corn is down too. Still, traders will keep a wary eye on the weather. Torrential rains and floods have already hurt Australia’s wheat harvest, threatening to push up prices of bread and noodles.