What Interim Dividends By TCS, Infosys And HCL Tech Mean

Among the three, Infosys is distributing the highest portion of free cash flows as dividends this year, at 61.51%. In the first half of the ongoing 2023–24 financial year, the company has allocated Rs 7,246 crore towards dividend payouts.

HCL Technologies follows by paying 25.89% of its total free cash flow during the first two quarters as a dividend.

Tata Consultancy Services made the smallest allocation at 5.67%. The company, however, rewarded shareholders with a Rs 17,000 crore buyback, consuming 75.91% of its total free cash flows in FY24.