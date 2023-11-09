Why Brent Crude Is Trading Near Three-Month Low
Brent crude oil prices was trading 0.92% higher at $79.78 per barrel by late Asian trade on Thursday, while WTI was at $75.57/bbl
Brent crude oil price fell to three-month low after tumbling around 7% in the previous two trading session due to a weak outlook for global oil demand.
Factors At Play
Given that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has not affected any nearby major oil producers, the war premium on oil prices has been stripped, dropping prices substantially over the last three weeks amid rising fears of falling demand.
The Chinese export, announced on Tuesday, observed a larger-than-expected contraction. "It gives you an indication of global consumption patterns as the country makes products for the world," Peter Mcguire, chief executive officer at XM Australia, told BQ Prime. "If exports are slow, that's telling you that it's weak demand," he said. With the decline in global refining margins and the increase in U.S. stocks, attention has shifted back to fundamentals. According to industry figures, last week saw an approximately 12 million barrel increase in crude stockpiles.
From the supply side of the oil market, "it's a tug of war," said Mcguire, as OPEC players like Saudi Arabia and Russia would naturally want higher prices. The OPEC committee is also due to meet on Nov. 26, where decisions about global oil supply could be reviewed.
Crude Price Range
There may be an upside of $85 per barrel for oil prices if the current status quo continues until the end of the year, no war premium is formed on the basis of geopolitical situations, and no black swan events occur, said Mcguire. Support for the down trend would be around $70 level, he said.
Barclays Cuts Price Forecast
Barclays cut its estimate for the Brent crude oil price in 2024 by $4 to $93 per barrel on Wednesday. The bank noted expectations for increased production output from Venezuela as sanctions were loosened, as well as the supply and demand forecast for the United States.
"Demand concerns have returned recently, but based on our assessment of the aggregate data, these might be misplaced," Barclays said in a note. "We lower our 2024 Brent forecast by $4/b but maintain our above-curve and consensus view on prices." The bank also noted that its Brent price forecast for 2024 stands at $14 per barrel ahead of the Brent forward curve.
"The recent decline in prices is driven primarily by the reappearance of demand concerns and not the fading of the geopolitical risk premium," the bank said in a note carried by Reuters, adding that “despite the ongoing transition, the supply side appears more constrained."