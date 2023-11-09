Why Brent Crude Is Trading Near Three-Month Low

Given that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has not affected any nearby major oil producers, the war premium on oil prices has been stripped, dropping prices substantially over the last three weeks amid rising fears of falling demand.

The Chinese export, announced on Tuesday, observed a larger-than-expected contraction. "It gives you an indication of global consumption patterns as the country makes products for the world," Peter Mcguire, chief executive officer at XM Australia, told BQ Prime. "If exports are slow, that's telling you that it's weak demand," he said. With the decline in global refining margins and the increase in U.S. stocks, attention has shifted back to fundamentals. According to industry figures, last week saw an approximately 12 million barrel increase in crude stockpiles.

From the supply side of the oil market, "it's a tug of war," said Mcguire, as OPEC players like Saudi Arabia and Russia would naturally want higher prices. The OPEC committee is also due to meet on Nov. 26, where decisions about global oil supply could be reviewed.