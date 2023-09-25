What Burman Family Will Gain From Taking Control Of Religare Enterprises

Care Health Insurance Ltd., the insurance subsidiary of Religare, is the second-largest standalone health insurance player in the country.

The company’s compound annual growth rate for gross direct premium income over FY18–23 was 36%, compared with the industry average of 19%. The company has a 5.3% market share in the health premium industry, with 250 branches and 21,580 employed healthcare providers.

Religare Enterprises holds a 64.98% stake in Care Health, with the remainder being held by Keedara Capital (16%), Union Bank of India (6%), and other shareholders (~13%).