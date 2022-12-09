HUL Shares Gain On Entry Into The Rs 30,000-Crore Health And Wellbeing Segment

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. hit a 52-week high as it entered the health and wellness sector with the acquisition of two companies, OZiva and Wellbeing Nutrition, for a total of Rs 334 crore.

The sector has a market potential of Rs 30,000 crore, according to the company's investor presentation, which it termed a "fast-evolving growth segment."

Both companies will continue to be operated by their respective management teams, with HUL representatives on their boards. The transactions will be completed in one to three months.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever gained as much as 1.34% to Rs 2,741.6 apiece, a fresh 52-week high. Of the 43 analysts tracking the company, 30 maintain 'buy', 10 suggest 'hold' and three recommend 'sell'. The return potential of the stock implies a upside of 5.2%.

Here's what brokerages made of HUL's moves: