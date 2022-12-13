What Brokerages Made Of Dalmia Bharat's Jaypee Cement Acquisition

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. entered into agreements on Monday to acquire the cement and power assets of the Jaypee Group for a total of Rs 5,666 crore.

The Jaypee Group, formally known as Jaiprakash Associates Ltd., will sell its clinker, cement, and power plants to the Dalmia Bharat Group, which amount to a cement capacity of 9.4 million ton, a clinker capacity of 6.7 million ton and thermal power plants of 280 megawatts.

"The acquisition will enable Dalmia to expand its footprint into the central region and will represent a significant step towards realisation of its vision to emerge as a pan-India cement company with a capacity of 75 million ton by FY27 and 110‐130 million ton by FY31," it said.

It also bought the Jaypee Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit for Rs 250 crore.

