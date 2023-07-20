What Brokerages Made Of Can Fin Homes' Q1 Performance

Can Fin Homes Ltd. was rated 'buy' by Jefferies, while Morgan Stanley maintained a 'hold' on the company after its first-quarter results.

The company's profit after tax of Rs 183 crore in the June quarter was 7% ahead of Jefferies' estimate due to a better-than-expected net interest margin and lower operating expenses of Rs 43.5 crore. The PAT has beaten Morgan Stanley's estimate by 9%.

The PAT was driven by a better NIM, which expanded 17 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 3.6%, according to the brokerages.

Other income was up 18% year-on-year but down 51% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 6 crore, largely in line with Morgan Stanley's forecast. Therefore, the total income was 5% above their estimate at Rs 291 crore, an increase of 14% year-on-year.

Loans grew 18% year-on-year as expected, led by 14% growth in disbursements, according to Jefferies. The growth in loans was in line with Morgan Stanley as well.

Credit costs at 17 basis points were marginally higher than the Jefferies estimate of 15 bps.