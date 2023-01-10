What Are Tata Sons' Plans With Income Earned From TCS Dividend?

India's largest I.T. company, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., announced a record dividend to shareholders so far in fiscal 2023.

The company has announced a special dividend of Rs 67 per share along with an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share for the third quarter of FY23. This brings the total dividend for the quarter to Rs 75 per share.

The parent, Tata Sons, holds over 264 crore shares in TCS, leading to a total dividend income of Rs 19,832 crore in the third quarter of FY23. This is up and over the two interim dividends of Rs 8 each announced in the first half of FY23, bringing the total dividend, so far, to Rs 91 per share in FY23.

TCS’ total shareholder payout to date stood at Rs 33,297 crore in the current fiscal.

Other than the current financial year, the highest-ever dividend paid by TCS was in FY15, when it paid Rs 79 apiece to shareholders, and in FY20, where the dividend per share stood at Rs 73.