What A Bisleri Buyout Would Mean For Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s plan to buy Bisleri, India's best-selling bottled water brand, will aid the company's sales and profits as it will be able to take advantage of synergies with NourishCo Beverages Ltd., according to Motilal Oswal Investment Services.

Bisleri International Pvt. Chairman Ramesh Chauhan had confirmed that he is in talks with Tata Consumer to sell the brand. Media reports pegged the deal value at an estimated Rs 6,000–7,000 crore. If the deal goes through, that will strengthen its non-carbonated and ready-to-drink beverage portfolio.

Tata Consumer has already bought out the last piece of the NourishCo joint venture from PepsiCo, which is paying off. It is rapidly expanding its distribution coverage, leveraging the strength of its existing portfolio, and launching new products.

NourishCo has registered a compounded annual revenue growth rate of 32% between FY12 and FY20, when Tata Consumer acquired 50% stake held by PepsiCo. Since then, the revenue is growing at an annualised pace of 38% despite the impact of Covid-19.

NourishCo covers brands including Himalayan, Tata Gluco Plus, Tata Copper Plus Water, and Tata Fruski. After the acquisition, NourishCo turned EBIT positive, with margin rising from 3% in FY21 to 6% in FY22.

The non-alcoholic beverages market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 till 2030 to reach Rs 1.47 lakh crore. Tata Consumer is looking for a bigger share in this pie.