Welspun Enterprises Shares Gain After Buying Stake In Michigan Engineers

Shares of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after the company acquired 50.10% stake in Michigan Engineers Pvt.

The stake was acquired from Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. and Sansaar Housing Finance Ltd. for Rs 137.1 crore. Post acquisition, Michigan Engineers will become a subsidiary of the infrastructure developer.

The acquisition aligns with Welspun Enterprises' strategy to expand the water infrastructure business and marks the company's entry into the high margin and high growth water and tunnelling solutions segment, further strengthening its overall business portfolio, according to an exchange filing on Monday.