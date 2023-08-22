Welspun Enterprises Shares Gain After Buying Stake In Michigan Engineers

BQPrimeMarketsWelspun Enterprises Shares Gain After Buying Stake In Michigan Engineers
The stake was acquired from Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. and Sansaar Housing Finance Ltd. for Rs 137.1 crore.

22 Aug 2023, 11:38 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Welspun facility. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A Welspun facility. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after the company acquired 50.10% stake in Michigan Engineers Pvt.

The stake was acquired from Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. and Sansaar Housing Finance Ltd. for Rs 137.1 crore. Post acquisition, Michigan Engineers will become a subsidiary of the infrastructure developer.

The acquisition aligns with Welspun Enterprises' strategy to expand the water infrastructure business and marks the company's entry into the high margin and high growth water and tunnelling solutions segment, further strengthening its overall business portfolio, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Shares Welspun Enterprises Ltd. rose as much as 3.19%, before paring gains to trade 2.48% higher at 10:36 a.m. This compares to a 0.15% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock price hit a record high of Rs 318.7 apiece. The shares have risen 99.87% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

The two analyst tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 16.6%.

