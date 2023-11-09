Welspun Corp. Shares Hit 15-Year High After Firm Turns Profitable In Q2

Shares of Welspun Corp. surged over 8% to the highest level in over 15 years on Thursday after it returned to profit in the second quarter due to reduced costs from the changes in inventories of finished goods.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 386.6 crore in the September quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 63.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The costs from the changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress reduced from approximately Rs 322 crore in the June quarter to Rs 32.7 crore in the September quarter, it said.