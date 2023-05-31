Welspun Corp Shares Gain The Most In Nine Week After Q4 Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates

Shares of Welspun Corp Ltd. rose the most in nine weeks as its fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 8.91% year-on-year to Rs 240.1 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. That compares to the consensus profit estimates of analysts polled by Bloomberg at Rs 116.1 crore.

The company guided for a 50% growth in its revenue over FY24 to approximately Rs 15,000 crore, as per the company's investor presentation. Welspun also targets increasing natural gas consumption from 6% to 15% of the energy mix by 2030. It also expects refining capacity to increase from 250 MTPA to 450 MTPA over the next few years.