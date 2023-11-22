Welspun Corp Gets Nod To Set Up Manufacturing Unit In Odisha

Welspun Corp.'s subsidiary Sintex BAPL has received approval from the Odisha government for establishing a manufacturing unit in Sambalpur.

The project, worth Rs 479.5 crore, will be implemented over the next three fiscals.

The facility will be used to manufacture CPVC, UPVC, SWR, agri-pipes, PVC fittings and plastic tanks. The factory will hold an annual capacity of 37,520 MT and will generate employment opportunities for 1,000 people, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.