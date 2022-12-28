Watch For Key Entry Points As Volatility Is Likely To Persist In 2023, Says Nirmal Bang's Rahul Arora

In 2023, fixed income, fixed deposits and government securities could emerge as prominent alternatives to equities investments, according to Rahul Arora of Nirmal Bang.

"There will be opportunities to make money in 2023, but it will be guarded compared with 2022," Arora, chief executive officer at Nirmal Bang, told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat.

The Nifty 50 is expected to witness volatility next year, and the Indian markets "will give a lot of entry points during the year", he said.