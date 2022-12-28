Watch For Key Entry Points As Volatility Is Likely To Persist In 2023, Says Nirmal Bang's Rahul Arora
Fixed income could emerge as prominent alternative to equities investments, says Arora.
In 2023, fixed income, fixed deposits and government securities could emerge as prominent alternatives to equities investments, according to Rahul Arora of Nirmal Bang.
"There will be opportunities to make money in 2023, but it will be guarded compared with 2022," Arora, chief executive officer at Nirmal Bang, told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat.
The Nifty 50 is expected to witness volatility next year, and the Indian markets "will give a lot of entry points during the year", he said.
Rural Demand Outlook
Demand is going to be a challenge in the first-half of 2023 for the FMCG sector in rural areas, said Arora. "It is not going to be a full-blown revival in the rural part of the economy at least in the first-half; in the second-half, it's very probable depending on a good winter crop and a good monsoon."
Pre-election spending by the central government through direct benefit transfer or other schemes will be an "added kicker" for the rural economy, Arora said.
Foreign Flows
In the last quarter of the calendar year—October to December 2023—India and U.S. are expected to see interest rate cuts, according to Arora.
"When that happens, India will start to look very attractive. Maybe a quarter before that, you will start seeing aggressive FII buying coming in."
Coupled with it, the economy may witness a large amount of government spending next year, and this will attract institutional investors, Arora said.