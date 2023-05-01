Warren Buffett Will Beat The Market In Recession Times, Investors Say

The war chest, which totaled almost $130 billion last year, is enough to buy most member companies of the S&P 500 individually — or even a combination of them — for cash outright. The S&P’s still-elevated market capitalization in relation to the size of the US economy is likely to be one reason why that cash hasn’t been deployed in size — and until that ratio comes down persuasively, Buffett and his money managers may be reluctant to invest big.