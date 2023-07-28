Waning U.S. Recession Fears Not The Only Factor Driving Commodity Surge, Says Gavekal

Oil, metals, and food grain prices have surged in the past few weeks as U.S. economic data improved and recession fears eased. Yet, according Gavekal Research Ltd., there are at least two other reasons with far-reaching implications.

The appreciation of the Chinese renminbi and the weaponisation of commodity markets in Russia's Ukraine are driving the recent surge, the research firm said in its July 27 note.

"For investors, maintaining overweight positions in commodities, whether the high-beta industrial metals and energy, or the lower-beta precious metals and foodstuffs, makes plenty of sense," the note said.

One key overhang of an impending U.S. recession may be dissipating. While the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rate by 25 basis points to 22-year high levels, it suggested that the rate hike cycle may be nearing its peak even as Fed is data dependent. A decent U.S. growth and a weaker dollar in the coming months could boost commodities, according to Gavekal.

Also, since U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited China, the renminbi has strengthened compared to 7.5% depreciation against the U.S. dollar between mid-January and late June, said Gavekal. A higher renminbi makes imports cheaper for China, aiding demand in the world's largest commodity consumer.

Commodities have surged in tandem with renminbi over the past few weeks, with crude rising 15.5% to over $83 a barrel and aluminium futures rising 5%.