Waning U.S. Recession Fears Not The Only Factor Driving Commodity Surge, Says Gavekal
Commodity prices rallied in the past few weeks due to weaker dollar, strong renmibi, and commodities' weaponisation, says Gavekal.
Oil, metals, and food grain prices have surged in the past few weeks as U.S. economic data improved and recession fears eased. Yet, according Gavekal Research Ltd., there are at least two other reasons with far-reaching implications.
The appreciation of the Chinese renminbi and the weaponisation of commodity markets in Russia's Ukraine are driving the recent surge, the research firm said in its July 27 note.
"For investors, maintaining overweight positions in commodities, whether the high-beta industrial metals and energy, or the lower-beta precious metals and foodstuffs, makes plenty of sense," the note said.
One key overhang of an impending U.S. recession may be dissipating. While the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rate by 25 basis points to 22-year high levels, it suggested that the rate hike cycle may be nearing its peak even as Fed is data dependent. A decent U.S. growth and a weaker dollar in the coming months could boost commodities, according to Gavekal.
Also, since U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited China, the renminbi has strengthened compared to 7.5% depreciation against the U.S. dollar between mid-January and late June, said Gavekal. A higher renminbi makes imports cheaper for China, aiding demand in the world's largest commodity consumer.
Commodities have surged in tandem with renminbi over the past few weeks, with crude rising 15.5% to over $83 a barrel and aluminium futures rising 5%.
Moreover, at the politburo meeting on July 24, China’s leaders announced their intention to put a floor under the renminbi and revive the struggling real estate sector, which will most likely call for more fiscal stimulus, according to Gavekal. A fiscal or monetary stimulus will further aid commodities on account of higher Chinese demand.
The destruction of the Ukrainian Nova Kakhovka dam on June 6 marked an important turning point in the Russia's war in Ukraine as key infrastructure has become a target, the brokerage said. Subsequently, the port attacks last week raised concerns over Ukraine's ability to continue grain exports, leading to a sharp rise in wheat prices, said Gavekal.
Wheat futures have surged over 12% in the past month, with the majority of the uptick seen over the past fortnight.
The impact of this weaponisation of commodity markets also raises the possibility of retaliatory strikes aimed at Russia’s energy exports, according to the research house. "If wheat can be weaponised in summer, why shouldn’t energy be similarly weaponised in winter?"