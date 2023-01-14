US Banks See Customers Demanding Higher Yields On Deposits

The big banks are late to the party with their pledges, lagging behind higher-yield options readily available to consumers elsewhere. First Internet Bank of Indiana is offering an annual percentage yield of 4.39% for a six-month rate, while Synchrony Financial is paying 3.9% for the same term, according to Bankrate LLC. Even US savings bonds pay more, with Series I offerings earning a composite rate of almost 6.9% — and they’re at least partially indexed to inflation and come with a tax advantage.