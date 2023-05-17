Wall Street's Biggest Banks Face A Harsh Reality Check In China

While many banks are eliminating jobs globally, the cuts in China are the biggest in years and in many cases are relatively deeper than the rest of the world, the people said. China’s economy is struggling to get back on its feet after years of Covid restrictions and crackdowns on everything from financial technology to private education and real estate. In all, at least 100 China-focused jobs were lost since September. Goldman alone let go of more than a 10th of its workforce on the mainland after doubling headcount to over 600 to build up its business, the people said.Representatives at Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.