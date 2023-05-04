What Wall Street Is Saying About The Fed Rate Decision

To be clear, the Fed still has a tightening bias: They will need confirmation from the data that the stance of monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive. That confirmation will eventually take the form of slower inflation, weaker job growth and/or weaker lending activity from the banking sector. In the meantime they are still talking in terms of possible rate hikes, which they view as more likely than rate cuts for the time being. At least tentatively, however, the Fed believes that they may have done enough to bring inflation back down over time, consistent with the expectations reflected in the dot plot released in March.