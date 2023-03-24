Wall Street Expects The Fed To Cut Rates. That Isn’t A Good Sign

Historically, a pause in rate increases has helped the stock market. In most of the six instances since 1970 when the Fed raised borrowing costs by over 100 basis points for a period of a year or more and then paused hikes for at least three months, US stocks have rallied, with the S&P 500 returning 8.2% on average, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The lone exception is the bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2000, when stocks fell from May to December during a rate-hike pause.