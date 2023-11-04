Biggest Cross-Asset Rally This Year Takes Wall Street By Storm

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 both had their best week of the year with gains of around 6%. The 10-year Treasury yields fell more than 25 basis points, the biggest weekly drop since March. As stocks rose, the world’s largest Treasury exchange-traded fund rallied 4% as investment-grade and junk bonds moved up in tandem. Cumulatively, it was the biggest upside move in 17 months, according to data complied by Bloomberg. (Commodities narrowly missed out.)