Walchandnagar Industries Expects Launch Vehicle Demand To Double In 5-7 Years

Demand for launch vehicles from the Indian Space Research Organisation and the private sector is expected to double over the next five to seven years, according to Chirag Doshi of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.

The company has planned a capex of Rs 60-100 crore in the next 12-18 months, Doshi, managing director and chief executive officer at Walchandnagar Industries, told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat.

This would involve a new facility and production line to meet the increased demand, including ISRO’s needs and potential privatisation of certain launch vehicle components, Doshi said.