Voltas Shares Jump As Motilal Oswal Reinitiates Coverage With 'Buy'

Shares of Voltas Ltd. jumped to its highest in nearly six months on Wednesday after Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. reinitiated coverage with a 'buy' call.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,000 apiece, implying a potential upside of 15% compared to the current market price, according to a note on Tuesday.

Motilal expects the home-appliance maker to retain a market share of over 21% over the next few years, benefiting from its leadership position in the room air-conditioner segment.

The financial services firm said long-term positives outweigh near-term challenges. It estimates an Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 30% over the financial year 2023–25, led by margin recovery, with a profit growth rate of 38% CAGR over the same period.