Vodafone Idea, Zee, Infibeam Avenues, Strides Pharma, Emami Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for March quarter earnings of major companies scheduled to be announced on Thursday.
Vodafone Idea Ltd. will be among the major companies to announce their fourth quarter results on Thursday.
Vi is expected to see a sequential 0.2% dip in consolidated revenue at Rs 10,589.93 crore for the quarter ended March 31, according to an estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.
The company is likely to see its net loss narrow during the quarter under review at Rs 7,516.35 crore, against a loss of Rs 7,990 crore in the previous quarter.
Other companies slated to release their financial results for the recently concluded quarter include Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Emami Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., GMM Pfaudler Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd., among others.
Zee Entertainment is expected to post a net profit of Rs 112.90 crore, as compared with a revenue of Rs 2,064 crore, Bloomberg data showed.
Emami is expected to see a net profit of Rs 146.40 crore, against net sales of Rs 816.20 crore.
General Insurance Corp., Globus Spirits Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corp., Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will also announce their earnings.