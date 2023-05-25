Vodafone Idea, Zee, Infibeam Avenues, Strides Pharma, Emami Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Vodafone Idea Ltd. will be among the major companies to announce their fourth quarter results on Thursday.

Vi is expected to see a sequential 0.2% dip in consolidated revenue at Rs 10,589.93 crore for the quarter ended March 31, according to an estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The company is likely to see its net loss narrow during the quarter under review at Rs 7,516.35 crore, against a loss of Rs 7,990 crore in the previous quarter.