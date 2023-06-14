Vodafone Idea Shares Jump 10% On Equity Infusion Report

Shares of Vodafone Idea surged 10.13% intraday, the most since Feb. 6, before paring gains to trade 6.10% higher as of 9:48 a.m., compared to an almost unchanged Nifty 50.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.4 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 73, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 19 analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and 15 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets implies a potential downside of 35%.