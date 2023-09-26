Vishnu Prakash R Punglia's 53% Q1 Profit Jump Drives Stock Rally
The company also received a letter of award valued at Rs 634.4 crore from the Madhya Pradesh government.
Shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. surged nearly 7% on Tuesday after its standalone net profit rose 53% to Rs 16.4 crore in the June quarter.
The construction firm's revenue jumped 49% year-on-year to Rs 278.2 crore for the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
It also received a letter of award valued at Rs 634.4 crore from the Madhya Pradesh government. The order is for construction, operation, and maintenance for 10 years of the Chillar Dam multi-village drinking water supply scheme in Shajapur district in a single package on a turn-key job basis, it said.
Shares of the company rose 6.95% during the day to Rs 189.2 apiece, the highest since its listing on Sept. 5. The shares were trading 5.4% higher at Rs 186.45 apiece, compared to a 0.05% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 11.11 a.m.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 81, implying that the stock may be overbought.