Vishnu Prakash R Punglia's 53% Q1 Profit Jump Drives Stock Rally

Shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. surged nearly 7% on Tuesday after its standalone net profit rose 53% to Rs 16.4 crore in the June quarter.

The construction firm's revenue jumped 49% year-on-year to Rs 278.2 crore for the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

It also received a letter of award valued at Rs 634.4 crore from the Madhya Pradesh government. The order is for construction, operation, and maintenance for 10 years of the Chillar Dam multi-village drinking water supply scheme in Shajapur district in a single package on a turn-key job basis, it said.