Vinati Organics To Deepak Nitrite: Why Analysts See Upside Despite Headwinds

Despite a disappointing second quarter driven by global headwinds, analysts expect upside for select specialty chemical stocks.

The success of the chemicals sector from FY19 to FY22 was largely attributed to catchphrases like "flow chemistry", as well as the China+1 factor, demand for specialty chemicals, and contract development and manufacturing organisation boost. However, destocking and "China dumping" have become the new norm over the past nine to 12 months, significantly undermining profitability.

"We have seen the discussion shifting from 'It's all good' to 'It's looking bad' and now to 'It's not all that bad'," Nirmal Bang said in their India Specialty Chemicals Report. Given the global commentary and guidance by Indian companies, times may be tough in the near-term, though players in select pockets can survive and thrive in the long-run, it said.