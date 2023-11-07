BQPrimeMarketsVinati Organics Q2 Results: Profit Falls 27%, But Meets Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Vinati Organics Q2 Results: Profit Falls 27%, But Meets Estimates

The specialty chemicals manufacturer's consolidated net profit declined 27.4% year-on-year to Rs 84.16 crore.

07 Nov 2023, 04:53 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Vinati Organics website)</p></div>
(Source: Vinati Organics website)

Vinati Organics Ltd.'s second quarter profit fell in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, though it met analysts' estimates.

The specialty chemicals manufacturer's consolidated net profit declined 27.4% year-on-year to Rs 84.16 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 86.8 crore.

Vinati Organics Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 20.9% YoY at Rs 448.13 crore vs Rs 566.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 452.8 crore.

  • Ebitda down 25.4% at Rs 110.79 crore vs Rs 148.46 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 113 crore).

  • Margin at 24.72% vs 26.21% (Bloomberg estimate: 25%).

  • Net profit down 27.4% YoY at Rs 84.16 crore vs Rs 115.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 86.8 crore).

Shares of Vinati Organics closed 0.69% higher at Rs 1,765 apiece, as compared with a 0.3% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT