Vinati Organics Q1 Results: Profit Falls Missing Estimates

BQPrimeMarketsVinati Organics Q1 Results: Profit Falls Missing Estimates
The company's first -quarter consolidated net profit fell 18% YoY to Rs 83.2 crore, missing Bloomberg estimate of Rs 108 crore.

11 Aug 2023, 2:50 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Vinati Organics website).</p></div>
(Source: Vinati Organics website).

Vinati Organics Ltd.'s first-quarter profit fell, missing analysts' estimates.

The specialty chemicals manufacturer's consolidated net profit declined 18% year-on-year to Rs 83.2 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 108 crore.

Vinati Organics Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 15% at Rs 431 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 466.6 crore)

  • Ebitda down 18% at Rs 111.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 162.4 crore)

  • Margin at 25.85% vs 26.67%

  • Net profit down 18% at Rs 83.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 108 crore)

Shares of Vinati Organics were trading 1.66% lower at Rs 1,829.45 apiece, compared to a 0.33% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 2:30 p.m.

