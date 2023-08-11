ADVERTISEMENT
Vinati Organics Q1 Results: Profit Falls Missing Estimates
The company's first -quarter consolidated net profit fell 18% YoY to Rs 83.2 crore, missing Bloomberg estimate of Rs 108 crore.
Vinati Organics Ltd.'s first-quarter profit fell, missing analysts' estimates.The specialty chemicals manufacturer's consolidated net profit declined 18% year-on-year to Rs 83.2 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 108 crore.
Vinati Organics Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15% at Rs 431 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 466.6 crore)
Ebitda down 18% at Rs 111.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 162.4 crore)
Margin at 25.85% vs 26.67%
Net profit down 18% at Rs 83.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 108 crore)
Shares of Vinati Organics were trading 1.66% lower at Rs 1,829.45 apiece, compared to a 0.33% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 2:30 p.m.
