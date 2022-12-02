Vikas Khemani Says 'Twin Engines' Will Drive Massive Portfolios Flows In 2023

As rates and U.S. dollar peak, overseas money will start flowing back into India, driving domestic markets. According to Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Capital Advisors, that's started to play out.

Domestic benchmarks are scaling new highs as foreign investors turned net buyers in November after two months, pumping in Rs 36,239 into domestic equities. Return of overseas money will drive liquidity, and Indian corporate earnings are already improving, he said.

The "twin engines" of liquidity and earnings will drive massive portfolio flows in 2023, Khemani, founder of Carnelian Capital Advisors, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.