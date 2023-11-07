Vijaya Diagnostic Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 43%
Revenue rose 15% to Rs 138.9 crore vs Rs 120.8 crore over the same period last year.
Vijaya Diagnostics Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter, beating analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit increased 43% year-on-year to Rs 33.6 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 31.3 crore.
With effect from Jan. 1 this year, the company has changed its method of depreciation on all property, plant and equipment from Written Down Value Method to Straight Line Method.
Due to this change, the depreciation expense is lower by Rs. 9.3 crore and Rs. 17.2 crore for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2023, respectively.
The profit after tax is higher by Rs 6.9 crore and Rs 12.9 crore for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, respectively.
Vijaya Diagnostics Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15% at Rs 138.9 crore vs Rs 120.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 137.3 crore).
Ebitda up 17.7% at Rs 57.4 crore vs Rs 48.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56.2 crore).
Margin at 41.3% vs 40.36% (Bloomberg estimate: 40.90%).
Net profit up 43.1% at Rs 33.6 crore vs Rs 23.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 31.3 crore).
Other Highlights
Revenue from operations increased by 15% YoY to Rs 1,388.6 million. Non-Covid revenue witnessed an 18.3% YoY growth.
Non-Covid revenue growth was essentially volume driven.
The up-trend both in radiology and pathology segments reinforces the effectiveness of integrated business mode, it said.
Wellness share in Q2 FY24 was up at 13% as against 12% in Q2 FY23, leading to QoQ growth of 19%.
Revenue contribution from B2C segment stood at 95%.
Shares of the company fell 2.43% to Rs 571.25 apiece, as compared with a decline of 0.12% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.