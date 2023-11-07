Vijaya Diagnostic Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 43%

Vijaya Diagnostics Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit increased 43% year-on-year to Rs 33.6 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 31.3 crore.

With effect from Jan. 1 this year, the company has changed its method of depreciation on all property, plant and equipment from Written Down Value Method to Straight Line Method.

Due to this change, the depreciation expense is lower by Rs. 9.3 crore and Rs. 17.2 crore for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2023, respectively.

The profit after tax is higher by Rs 6.9 crore and Rs 12.9 crore for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, respectively.