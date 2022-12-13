Vedanta Shares Rise After Inking Semiconductor Pact

The shares of Vedanta Ltd. gained the most since Dec. 5, after the company signed semiconductor development deals with multiple Japanese firms.

Vedanta Group has signed memoranda of understanding with 30 Japanese tech firms for the development of the Indian semiconductor and glass display manufacturing ecosystem, according to a press statement.

These MoUs were inked at the Vedanta-Avanstrate Business Partners Summit 2022 held in Tokyo last week.

A comprehensive manufacturing plan, with the potential to generate business opportunities worth over Rs 3.30 lakh crore for Vedanta's partners, was also launched at the conference.

Shares of the company gained 1.60% to Rs 313.85 apiece as of 1:05 p.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.57%.

Of the 16 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintained a 'buy' call, three suggested 'hold', and three analysts recommended 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 2%.